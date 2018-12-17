Here's where Ipswich's next Maccas could be built

BUILDING: Consolidated Properties senior development manager Ben Finemore at the new Coles site at Karalee.

A GYM, hardware and new speciality stores will be added to the Karalee Shopping Centre and a McDonald's restaurant could soon follow.

An application to continue expanding the centre was approved by Ipswich City Council last week.

The application, lodged by Consolidated Properties to the council for a development permit for stage three works, has been approved.

The council is still considering an application for a McDonald's family restaurant at the site.

On June 28 an application was lodged for a Material Change of Use at the Karalee Shopping Centre site.

The proposed restaurant is about 445sqm and involves 17 car spaces.

The council is waiting on a response to a request for information.

According to the stage three development application, 104 car spaces will be built.

Stage three has been described as a "necessary piece" of the overall Karalee Shopping Centre that will integrate a shop, hardware store and gym.

"This development forms part of the future expansion of this area and will provide key services for the surrounding area," it said.

In February 2012, a development permit was granted for an expansion to the Karalee Shopping Centre.

The permit allowed for a 5299sqm extension of retail space at the north-western corner of the centre, including a 3750sqm Coles supermarket.

Work on the 3900sqm extension to Karalee Shopping Centre, which already has a Woolworths supermarket and 15 specialty stores, started earlier this year and expected to be finished in April 2019.

Once the works are complete, the centre will have a total of 7329sqm of retail area.

Consolidated Properties has secured commitments from five new retailers for stage two including Diamon Cut Hair and Makeup, Dollar Deals, LeTan Fresh Fruit and Vegetables, Karalee Pizza and Ribs Lucid Doll.