GYG IPSWICH: Grab a cheap lunch today!

After much anticipation GYG Ipswich has finally opened to the people of Ipswich with some scrumptious opening day deals.

If you get in quick you can snag a Brekkie Burriot Bowls for $5 before 10:30AM.

However, if you do miss out on their breakfast deal don't worry they have you sorted for lunch and dinner today with $5 Burritos and Bowls from 10.30AM - 10.00PM.

Guzman y Gomez Burrito. Photo: Guzman y Gomez

The fast food restaurant is reminding people to still observe social distancing while lining up to grab the opening day specials!

Beat the queue and head down now to Guzman Y Gomez North Ipswich at 5 Pine Street, North Ipswich, QLD 4305.

Read more stories by Samtui Selave