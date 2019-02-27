Shaw has sights on family record

Giants veteran Heath Shaw is out of contract at the end of the season. Picture: Getty Images

HEATH Shaw accepts this could be his last AFL season but the likeable GWS veteran has declared he is determined to play on into next year and break a family record.

For the second year running the Giants gave Shaw a free licence to complete his own personal off-season training regimen away from the club - a level of trust also extended to fellow star Brett Deledio.

It's paid dividends for both campaigners as they shook off the injuries which hampered their 2018 seasons, and both Shaw and Deledio are expected to feature in the Giants' JLT Series match against Sydney on Saturday night in Blacktown.

Shaw is 33 and off contract at the end of this season, but the tenacious defender says he is chasing a new deal as hard as he's chasing the 300-game milestone.

His uncle Tony, Collingwood's 1990 premiership captain and Norm Smith medallist, holds the Shaw family record with 313 matches, and his nephew believes he has plenty left in the tank after returning from another rejuvenating off-season break.

"I can't really say whether this will be my last or not. I'm not planning on this to be my last, but I'm not naive to the fact that it might be," said Shaw.

"I think I'll know towards the end of this year whether it's going to be my last or not.

Heath Shaw isn’t treating this season as if it’s his last. Picture: Getty Images

"I've had some good conversations with (coach) Leon (Cameron) and we're just playing it by ear.

"If I go around next year and I get picked, 314 is the magic number to hold that mantle amongst the family."

There is a growing expectation that superstar Giant Josh Kelly will again turn his back on offers to return back to Melbourne and re-sign with GWS.

But Shaw admits his teammate might not be rushing to put pen to paper.

"They will sort it out. It happens every year at the Giants. Someone is out of contract so these conversations fly around left right and centre and the boys behind the scenes are doing all the work," Shaw said.

"I think the last time Josh was out of contract, he was All-Australian (and the Giants') best and fairest so he might just hold off negotiations until the end of the year, just for that reason."

GWS is expecting Deledio to play at least a half against the Swans after thriving in the "Shaw off-season" training program.

The Giants gave Shaw freedom to complete his own pre-season program. Picture: Getty Images

Coach Leon Cameron has made a point of putting faith in his experienced players to know what they need to do to prepare for a season without needing to turn up at the club every day and go through the sometimes gruelling monotony of summer training.

Last year Shaw even completed part of his preparations with a trainer in Ireland.

Deledio has spent the majority of his time on the bike and around family in Melbourne, as he prepares to shake off the chronic calf and leg injuries which have hampered him since he moved to western Sydney.

"He enjoyed it as well, he got a lot more family time and he's timed it well as well for the JLT. He's ramping up his training and playing towards round one, which is always the aim," Shaw said.

"The season is a marathon not a sprint."