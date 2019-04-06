Giants prey on Dusty’s epic meltdown

RICHMOND bad boy Dustin Martin is facing punishment from the AFL after a ruthless GWS stirred up the most spectacular meltdown of the season at Giants Stadium.

GWS hard man Matt de Boer niggled Martin to breaking point before star forward Jeremy Cameron took over to punish the Tigers with seven goals in a thumping 49-point triumph out west.

Jeremy Finlayson kicked five for the resurgent Giants in a mesmerising display every bit as dominant as Cameron's, and GWS reasserted themselves as premiership heavyweights in front of 12,697 fans with the 18-goal, and sometimes bizarre, 125-76 blitz.

Meanwhile, Richmond have a major headache on their hands with Martin and his worrying form and composure.

In a second-quarter brain explosion, the hot-headed Tigers star delivered an ugly off-the-ball high shot, before later delivering a foul-mouthed spray at a Giants rival, which included a middle-fingered salute that was broadcast around the country.

Television cameras captured a fired-up Martin making the offensive gesture before then tapping a finger to his nose and appearing to mouth the words, "have another f---ing line you f---ing loser" in a none-too-subtle sledge directed at a Giants player.

Martin's second quarter of madness culminated with one last mindless moment where he cannoned into Josh Kelly and nemesis de Boer, prompting the Tigers to hook the Brownlow winner from the field in a desperate bid to cool his heels.

However, Richmond coach Damien Hardwick was also spotted having a robust conversation with a match official on the sideline in a sign Martin wasn't the only Tiger feeling the heat.

The 2017 premiership-winning superstar is under pressure this season, having failed to kick a goal in three matches.

De Boer did a superb tagging job on Martin and sparked a rigorous reaction midway through the second term that gifted Jeremy Cameron his third goal right in front.

In the background as the kick was being taken, Martin appeared to drop a shoulder into the head of a Giants player and then give de Boer a couple of two-handed jumper punches - an incident that will no doubt be investigated by the match review panel.

Up the other end of the ground, a Giants player appeared to spray Martin for missing a snap on goal, prompting his animated and expletive-laden reply.

Emotions were running hot and when Jeremy Finlayson piloted one through after the siren to give the Giants a 15-point half-time lead, his passion-filled celebration summed up the feeling between the two sides.

Jeremy Cameron was back to his best. Picture: Phil Hillyard

CAMERON SET FOR DOMINANT SEASON

Jeremy Cameron declared a couple of weeks ago that the new six-six-six rules has opened the doors for a forward to wind back the clock and kick 100 goals this season.

On current form, Cameron may well be that player.

Despite copping a knee to his right shoulder in the first half, which had him badly holding that arm for the rest of the match, Cameron was an ominous presence in front of goal.

Cameron has kicked 14 in his first three matches, doubling his season count yesterday, and once again set the tone for the Giants against one of the competition favourites.

GWS' forward line let them down badly against West Coast in round two, but Cameron and Finlayson (three goals) righted the ship back at home, with Toby Greene still to come back.

Shane Mumford made a successful return to the AFL after 18 months retired and had 14 touches.

Jayden Short suffered a dislocated shoulder. Picture: Getty Images

MORE INJURY DRAMAS

As well as the concerns over Cameron's shoulder, GWS were also left sweating over the fitness of dynamic back Zac Williams, who had to get treatment on a shoulder problem in the first half.

But the biggest setback for the Giants was the loss of promising 25-year-old Tommy Sheridan to a calf injury in his first match for the club.

Sheridan is facing an extended stint on the sidelines, a double blow given veteran Brett Deledio was earlier last week ruled out with a calf injury.

For the Tigers, Jayden Short suffered a sickening elbow dislocation in the first quarter and there was talk late that Trent Cotchin was also in trouble.

Richmond have hardly had an injury for two years but now have an alarming casualty ward.

Lachie Whitfield starred through the midfield. Picture: AAP

LYNCH PULLING HIS WEIGHT

Star Richmond forward Tom Lynch kicked four goals in a losing side following an enthralling match-up with Giants defender Phil Davis.

Davis tried to get himself in front of Lynch at every opportunity, and levelled three tackles and 14 disposals - leading the possessions count after the first quarter.

Richmond's Daniel Rioli was left bruised and battered following a crunching Davis hit early in the match.

Lynch had a golden chance to peg the Giants' lead back inside 20 in the final quarter only to spill the mark over the line with no GWS defenders in sight.

Dusty on the bench in the final term. Picture. Phil Hillyard

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.4 8.7 13.10 19.11 (125)

RICHMOND 3.6 5.10 9.14 10.16 (76)

Goals: Greater WesternSydney: J Cameron 7 J Finlayson 5 J Hopper 2 T Taranto 2 B Daniels H Himmelberg J Kelly. Richmond: T Lynch 4 D Rioli 3 J HigginsK Lambert S Stack.

Best: GWS: Cameron, Finlayson, Whitfield, De Boer, Coniglio, Taranto, Davis

Richmond: Lambert, Stack, Lynch, Edwards, Nankervis

Umpires: Shane McInerney, Brent Wallace, Nathan Williamson

Official Crowd: 12,697 at Giants Stadium

BEN HORNE'S VOTES:

3 Jeremy Cameron (GWS)

2 Jeremy Finlayson (GWS)

1 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)