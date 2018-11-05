Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young man has died tragically while delivering pizza at Gwandalan.
A young man has died tragically while delivering pizza at Gwandalan.
News

Teen run over by own car while delivering pizza

4th Nov 2018 6:30 PM

A TEENAGE pizza delivery driver has died after being run over by his own car at Gwandalan.

Police have released an official statement about the tragedy which happened about 7.45pm yesterday.

The 18-year-old man had stopped his Ford Falcon on Billbabourie Road at Gwandalan to make a delivery.

After he got out of the car, it's believed it rolled down the street before hitting him.

Emergency services attended and the treated the man but he died at the scene.

Police from Tuggerah Lakes Police District attended and have started investigating.

Inquiries are continuing and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000

car delivery pizza teenager

Top Stories

    Names of 10 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

    premium_icon Names of 10 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

    Crime One drug driver was caught while on his way to visit a prison

    • 5th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Uber driver assaulted over KFC ban

    premium_icon Uber driver assaulted over KFC ban

    Crime Uber rider got stroppy when driver refused to let him eat KFC

    • 5th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    GALLERY: A bird's eye view of Ipswich

    premium_icon GALLERY: A bird's eye view of Ipswich

    Community Balloon flight results in views of a lifetime

    • 5th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Dad in custody, accused of bashing baby

    premium_icon Dad in custody, accused of bashing baby

    Crime Goodna man, 38, charged over infant's injuries

    • 5th Nov 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners