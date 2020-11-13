Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The country’s leading minds across business, entertainment, politics and media will come together to discuss the future of NSW at a Sydney summit on Friday.
The country’s leading minds across business, entertainment, politics and media will come together to discuss the future of NSW at a Sydney summit on Friday.
News

Guy Sebastian to drop in on summit

by Angira Bharadwaj
13th Nov 2020 10:45 AM

The country's leading minds across business, entertainment, politics and media will on Friday collaborate on the future of NSW for The Daily Telegraph's Bradfield Oration.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Destination NSW chief Steve Cox are some of the big names set to speak at today's summit in Luna Park.

Guy Sebastian will perform at the Bradfield Oration on Friday. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Guy Sebastian will perform at the Bradfield Oration on Friday. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

The industry heavyweights will discuss timely issues including Sydney's recovery post the coronavirus pandemic, technology and NSW and the demographic changes redefining the state.

The Bradfield Oration will be live streamed from noon.

Originally published as Guy Sebastian to drop in on Sydney summit

bradfield oration 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s time to brighten up a battling family’s Christmas

        It’s time to brighten up a battling family’s Christmas

        News The Queensland Times is launching this year’s Adopt a Family Appeal

        Deaf woman’s devastating double cancer diagnoses

        Premium Content Deaf woman’s devastating double cancer diagnoses

        News Ms Mace had been suffering from a cyst on her ovaries for 12 years

        When new Timezone in Springfield is opening

        Premium Content When new Timezone in Springfield is opening

        Entertainment The 1200 sqm site will feature more than 80 amusement games, mini-bowling, bumper...

        ‘I’m not a thief’: Man denies stealing car parked outside

        Premium Content ‘I’m not a thief’: Man denies stealing car parked outside

        News An Ipswich concreter claimed he did not know the name of a teenager that left a...