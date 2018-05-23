'Gutted': Business owner devastated by council decision

Ipswich City Council rejected an application to establish a 'waste transfer station' at North Tivoli, near established company Candy Soils. The subject site was no larger than eight car parking spaces and was to be a sorting facility for a local skip bin company.

AN IPSWICH business owner believes the tense mood around waste facilities in Ipswich was the major driver behind a council decision to reject his development application.

North Ipswich resident Joel Lucht was the owner of SW Transfers which lodged an application to open a new 'waste transfer station' at North Tivoli.

On May 11, the council decided against approving Mr Lucht's application - listing a host of reasons including that the development did not comply with environmental outcomes, had not been designed to adequately minimise risks and nuisance, and potential dust emissions had not been addressed.

The application attracted more than 20 submissions with residents raising concerns about increased traffic, environmental impacts, and variances in information supplied within the application.

Mr Lucht said the council's decision was unfair and he intends to fight it in court.

SW Transfers applied to establish a small facility, on a concrete pad no larger than eight car-parking spaces, to support a skip bin business which has been running for about five years.

That business relied on the booming new housing industry collecting about 6000kg of construction, garden and some solid household waste such as old furniture, each year.

Instead of sending all the waste to landfill, Mr Lucht applied for a sorting area where waste could be divided into different streams, such as steel, cardboard and green waste.

The sorting process would not only contribute to recycling but save Mr Lucht money as his four trucks would spend less time waiting, sometimes queueing for hours, to dump in the New Chum landfill.

Since the refusal Mr Lucht has sold his skip bin business, and plans to sell his house, to cover the court case costs.

He said the business's staff had also been reduced from nine to five, as a result of the decision.

According to Mr Lucht 80% of all materials collected by his skip bin company could have been recycled.

For eight months the council allowed SW Transfers to sort the waste before sending it to landfill, Mr Lucht said, while the application was being processed.

About 50% of all waste was being recycled, he said.

When the council decision was handed down, Mr Lucht was "gutted".

"I am walking away from this at a massive loss... to fight this for principle more than anything," he said.

"The country needs recycling. This isn't a massive waste transfer station - it's a small facility for a small business."

Mr Lucht admitted there was an error in the initial application leading people to believe the facility would process significantly larger amounts of waste than 6000kg a year.

When asked if he understood the community reaction to the proposal, Mr Lucht said "100%".

"I understand people's mistrust in waste companies because there are some pushing the boundaries," Mr Lucht said.

"If I was a community member without this kind of industry knowledge I would probably be exactly the same."

Among the submissions regarding the development was a letter from Chuwar resident Simon Gibson who expressed concern over increased heavy vehicle traffic into the site.

"The residents currently have to put up with very busy traffic and queues, well beyond what seems to be reasonable," Mr Gibson wrote in urging the council to reject the application.

Many of the submissions repeat the exact same text highlighting issues with stated volumes of waste, operating hours and "obvious flaws" in the town planning document.

Ipswich City Council was invited to comment further on its decision.

Some reasons for refusal listed by the council