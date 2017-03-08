"Gutted" brother expects fight for tougher sentence

STILL shattered over the sentence handed down to the man who killed his brother, Terry Bishop says family will support any push for an appeal.

Ariik Mayot was sentenced to four years jail when he faced the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday for the unlawful striking causing death charge relating to the killing of Lindsay Ede.

Mr Bishop said he and his family were gutted after going into the sentencing believing Mayot would be jailed for 15 years.

Lindsay Ede. Photo Contributed Contributed

"Even that wouldn't have been enough, because I've lost my brother," he said.

"I felt empty all day yesterday thinking about why the decision was made.

"What's the point of introducing this new law if they won't put the foot down?"

Mayot was the first person in Queensland to be charged with the new offence of unlawful striking causing death, after he punched Mr Ede in an unprovoked attack at Goodna in June 2015.

Mr Ede, aged 54 at the time, died in hospital several days later.

With Mayot spending 21 months in jail prior to his sentencing, he will spend a minimum of five years in jail before he is eligible for parole, due to the fact that he must serve 80% of his sentence.

In the eyes of Mr Ede's family, the sentence isn't nearly enough, and Mr Bishop said he would like to see the sentence appealed.

Ariik Mayot, 20, pleaded guilty to the one-punch killing of Ipswich grandfather Lindsay Ede on June 22.

Shadow Attorney-General Ian Walker is pushing for an appeal, writing to Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath yesterday.

"Mayot's sentence for the one-punch killing of Ipswich man Lindsay Ede is manifestly inadequate and does not meet or reflect community expectations and standards," Mr Walker said.

"The charge carries a maximum sentence of life behind bars.

"Mr Ede's family has every right to be disappointed and angry at the justice system given the sentence handed down to Mayot.

"The sentence handed down to Mayot makes a mockery of Mr Ede's tragic killing.

"It is the role of the judiciary to accurately reflect community standards when handing down sentences and to send a message to people that this type of senseless behaviour is not welcome in our community."

Ms D'Ath yesterday morning said she has already sought the advice of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding the sentence, prior to receiving Mr Walker's letter.

While not indicating if she would pursue an appeal, she acknowledge the case was of particular importance because it was the first application of the new laws.

"I extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Lindsay Ede," Ms D'Ath said.

"I have already sought advice from the ODPP given that yesterday's sentence is the first application of the new laws.

"I appreciate that Ian Walker is writing to me about this issue, however I have already sought advice from the ODPP."