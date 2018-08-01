Guns cache found buried in Ipswich backyard during raids

IPSWICH detectives have capped off an operation spanning 11 months after charging 19 people with more than 300 offences.

Yesterday and earlier today, police from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch executed search warrants at multiple properties as part of a sting targeting the trafficking of drugs and firearms.

During the raids, police uncovered 19 firearms that had allegedly been buried in the backyard of an Ipswich home.

Police also seized quantities of the drugs methamphetamine, marijuana and GHB, while also finding cash and counterfeit money.

Among the 19 people charged with a combined total of 363 offences was a 35-year-old Ripley man, who will front court on charges of trafficking dangerous drugs and trafficking firearms.

A 33-year-old Ipswich woman, a 28-year-old Bundamba woman and a 30-year-old Ripley man were each charged with trafficking dangerous drugs.

A 32-year-old Booval woman was charged with supplying dangerous drugs and supplying firearms.

Ipswich Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said the charges amounted to the dismantling of a significant firearm and drug trafficking operation.

"This was a significant and protracted operation," Insp McQueen said.

The raids were conducted in relation to a police operation that commenced in September, 2017, code named Operation Papa Accent.

Those charged will appear in court on dates to be confirmed.