Guns allegedly seized by police during the raid of a property at Torbanlea on September 13.
Crime

Guns, drugs, grenade found in raid

17th Sep 2019 2:43 PM
DOZENS of guns, illicit drugs and a hand grenade have been seized by police during a raid at a Wide Bay property this month.

Police say the stash was uncovered during a raid at a premises at Kent Street, Torbanlea, on September 13.

The raid involved police and Australian Border Force officers.

Police allege they found 25 Category A firearms, one Category B and 15 Category H firearms, as well as parts and ammunition.

Knuckledusters, nunchaku, knives and drug utensils were also seized, police say, as well as cannabis, Magic Mushrooms and synthetic cannabinoid products.

A 39-year-old Torbanlea man is due to front Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 3.

Acting Queensland Border Force Commander Julie Pettrey said the operation began when ABF officers detected firearms that the man was "allegedly attempting to import through the international mail stream".

Investigations are continuing.

