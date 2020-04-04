Guns and ammo land businessman in strife

GUN ERROR: Luke Page (on right) leaves court with his lawyer Michael Kelly.

BUSINESSMAN Luke Page was caught with an unregistered .22 calibre rifle and ammunition in what an Ipswich magistrate called “a stupid act” because the offence had the potential to impact his overseas travel for work.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Page, a company director, also races cars overseas.

The offence of apparent carelessness proved costly with a $2000 fine.

Luke Marcus Page, 32, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon category A, B or M at Mutdapilly on February 25; and not having legal authority to possessive explosives (ammunition).

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Dave Shelton said the firearm was not stored safely and the shed had been searched by police after receiving information.

Page had assisted and declared he had the illegal firearm. Police sought that a conviction be recorded.

Snr Const. Shelton said the reason given by Kelly was that it had been used to shoot vermin or in target shooting and this was not a valid reason.

Defence lawyer Michael Kelly said it was a .22 rifle with ammunition that was in a room at the back of a shed on a rural property.

Mr Kelly said the weapon was not shortened and been declared to police by Page.

“He is the director of a company, has his own business,” he said.

“Recording a conviction may have an economic impact.”

Mr Kelly said Page doses annual trips to the United States and New Zealand although global circumstances this year meant these would be delayed.

Magistrate David Shepherd said it was extraordinary that people conduct themselves in a way that can put their livelihood at risk, and as in the case before him may impact their international travel.

He said he did not accept the defence submission for a moderate fine as being appropriate.

“You are a businessman with dependants and do international travel and put your family’s welfare all that at risk by a stupid act,” Mr Shepherd said.

He warned Page that the problem with unregistered firearms is that people may want to steal them, saying, “they can get out into the community and people can die.”

He said it was carelessness that others may take advantage of and fined Page $2000.

Taking into account defence argument that a conviction may affect Page’s social and economic wellbeing, Mr Shepherd did not record a conviction.