Guns and $30K jewels stolen in farm raid

TWO men broke into a rural property and ransacked a gun safe, stealing the weapons inside.

The pair made off with a second gun safe containing more firearms and grabbed $30,000 in jewellery from inside the house.

Of the 13 firearms stolen, nine remain missing – and police fear these are likely now in the hands of the criminal underworld.

One of the thieves was Angus Roeton who appeared in the dock of Ipswich District Court for sentence over the now dated crimes.

Angus Gerald Roeton, 27, pleaded guilty to break and enter and stealing on November 5, 2018 at Lockyer Waters; burglary and stealing; and causing wilful damage – to a shed, power tools and gun safe.

Crown prosecutor Ms Sophie Harburg said Roeton was 25 at the time and had criminal history including convictions from courts including Gatton for offences such as entering premises with intent; doing injury to a police dog in April 2017, burglary, and possession of a shortened firearm.

He punched the police dog when it bit him while officers were trying to arrest him.

Since his arrest in February 2019 on the charges now before the court, Roeton had spent more than 620 days in jail – some of that in serving out a previous jail sentence.

Ms Harburg said Roeton and his co-accused broke into a shed on a property in Lockyer Waters and located two gun safes.

They used power tools found in the shed to open one gun safe, and physically removed the second safe from its secured floor and wall mounts.

A laptop was also stolen, their haul valued at $6000.

Ms Harburg said the burglary related to a house on the property which the two men ransacked, stealing jewellery valued at $30,000.

She said $1500 damage was done to the house.

Damage caused when stealing the guns was the result of using a crowbar and five power tools which were used to cut down and break open one gun safe and to cut and remove the second safe.

Ms Harburg said Roeton’s DNA was found on the trigger of a circular saw used to cut down the gun safe.

She said police later spoke to his neighbours who recall seeing him unloading a car and taking guns into his house around that time.

He was seen being assisted by other men who came out of the house.

Police later located four of the stolen firearms – in February 2019 where one was stashed in a tree, one at a North Ipswich house, and two inside a stolen car found in Brassall.

One of the firearm’s had been cut down and shortened.

“It is serious as nine firearms remain at large. There is potential risk they will be used in future offences,” Ms Harburg said.

“Can infer they will not be used for good.”

The Crown sought a jail term of between four and five years.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC sentenced Roeton to three years jail, suspended for four years, for the two serious charges.

His time already spent in jail of 626 days was declared time already served.

For the wilful damage, he was convicted only.