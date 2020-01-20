Gunning for glory

BODY ON THE LINE: Ipswich’s Blake Douglas (fourth from left) and the Queensland under-21 defensive unit charges off the line during a penalty corner.

FOUR leading Ipswich players were instrumental as Queensland outgunned its rival in a penalty shootout to take bronze at the Australian under-21 Indoor Hockey Championships at Wollongong.

In a sign of the strength of the game locally, the Ipswich contingent featuring Kaleb Christensen, Blake Douglas, Hayden Michel and Matthew West formed the nucleus of the side which earlier duked it out with WA in an emotionally-charged shootout for a place in the final.

With scores deadlocked at 6-6 at full-time, the game moved into shootouts whereby individual players faced the goalkeeper in a head-to-head battle.

As the tension escalated, one-by-one the Sunshine State’s elected strikers took their best shots, however, the boys from the west got over the maroons 2-1 in an agonising nailbiter.

Douglas said it was shattering to lose in such dramatic circumstances after coming so close.

He said the Queenslanders took solace from the fact they had delivered a vastly improved showing in comparison to the preceding match against the same opponent, in which they were comprehensively disposed of 8-2.

“It was a bit heartbreaking,” he said.

“But it was a great game.

“We improved a lot, played better to our structure and really showed some ticker.

“We had a shocker in the game before but we played our hearts out in the semi. It was a big confidence boost ahead of the bronze medal game.”

The Queenslanders overcame Victoria to secure their place on the podium.

With widespread smoke haze impacting air quality and placing participants at risk, the playoff match too became a penalty shootout.

Having learned much from the previous sudden death experience, the maroons made no mistake.

A dominant Western Australia were the eventual victors. They remained undefeated throughout.

Douglas was left to lament what might have been.

“It was a very even competition,” he said.

“There was a lot of talent.

“It would have been great to finish a bit higher up.

“Considering the result in the semi against an unbeaten WA we probably could have taken out the gold if we had made it in. We were the closest to beating them.”

“But I’m happy to come away with a medal.”

During the pool phase Queensland lost to Victoria, NSW and WA. Wins came versus ACT and NSW Blue.

Across the tournament Ipswich’s stars were among their state’s standouts, with attacking ace Christensen netting five goals, forward Michel banging home one and key defender Douglas bagging two from the field. He also snuck one by the keeper in the all-important bronze medal shootout.

Playing in the goals, 17-year-old West was a revelation.

“He was one of the youngest in the squad and he went really well,” Douglas said.

“He is a good kid.

“He saves the ball nine times out of ten. Hayden and Kaleb know how to find the net. Hayden went away with Australian under-21s. He is really fit, has got good stick handling skills and finds the goal when he shoots.”