‘The floodwaters were up to my ceiling’

Ignatius Yandjawrn with mates Christopher Jones and Jamyn Liddy at the Foskey Pavilion after evacuated from Daly Waters. Picture: Patrina Malone

AN EVACUATED Daly River resident in the Northern Territory said the floodwater completely inundated his home as the rising waters broke the river banks.

Ignatius Yandjawrn was among those evacuated and said his home had suffered extensive damage.

"(The water) went right up to the ceiling," he said.

Daly Waters community members at the evacuation centre in the Foskey Pavilion. Picture: Patrina Malone

"We had a couple of pets, some of the people are worried about the dogs, cats and all different sorts of animals."

He said he and his family were comfortable in the temporary shelter in Darwin.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the government would consider upgrading the Foskey Pavilion to deal with future floods, once the dust settled on this week's evacuation of Daly River.

Speaking outside the Darwin Showgrounds on Wednesday, Mr Gunner also did not rule out building a purpose built evacuation facility, but said an upgrade at Foskey was "more likely".

"For me, I like to get as much value out of taxpayer spend as possible,

"I know the Show Society has talked about the potential to do improvements here for a while," he said.

Mr Gunner also didn't rule out investment in facilities at Daly River but said no decisions would be made until after the current situation had been reviewed.

"When you have a Darwin location like this it's really easy to manage all the logistical needs that come with having people housed out of home for three to four weeks in a flood situation so there are some advantages to having a proper location here," he said.