Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Gardiner talks about challenges ex-servicemen face moving into civilian life.
Scott Gardiner talks about challenges ex-servicemen face moving into civilian life. Rob Williams
Life

From ship to kitchen to warehouse, RSL smooth way for Scott

Greg Osborn
by
10th Aug 2018 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH resident Scott Gardiner is proof of the valuable work RSL Queensland does in helping ex-servicemen transition from military life to the civilian world.

On Monday the former navy man and father of three will start a new job at Wacol working in warehousing and spare parts.

The skills he'll use here are similar to those he learned at sea as a Quartermaster Gunner looking after the ship's munitions, boarding parties and searches and seizures.

The RSL have been helping Scott with this transition. What's more remarkable is this is not the first time they've come to his assistance.

The job he starts on Monday will be his second career change since leaving the navy. His first civilian job was as a chef, a big change from his life on the high seas.

Originally from Caringbah in NSW, Scott decided to leave the navy after nearly 10 years of service to start a family.

Twelve months out from the end of his career RSL began mentoring him on the changes he could expect.

"When I told them I wanted to leave they got the ball rolling. I finished out my tour and went from ship duty to shore duty," said Scott.

"This is when you can start to doubt yourself. You worry about whether you've made the right decision, you've got a steady income, you've got all your medical paid for, it's stressful giving all that up, but the transitioning helps you work through those challenges.

"They also helped with all my documentation and records so that when you come out everything is in place to help with the process of looking for a new job or career."

Scott's transition was made equally difficult because his Quartermaster Gunner skills were not easily transferable.

"It's a tough field to find work in unless you want to go into some kind of security work," he said.

At first he struggled to find a job.

"I looked around but couldn't find anything and then decided to try my hand at being a chef."

He did his apprenticeship as a chef and then went a step further, specialising as a bakery and pastry chef.

Now, almost nine years on and having done his fair share of cooking, he's decided on that second career change in warehousing and spare parts.

And once again the RSL has stepped up.

"It's a great service. They helped me with the first transition and then years later as I'm looking at another change, they've come forward again to help me make that move.

"This time out they helped with a new resume and preparing for the interviews."

"Without it all, the change from sailor to chef to warehousing would have been a lot more stressful. It puts you in the right mindset."

Related Items

australian navy rsl queensland
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    A-League player possible target for Ipswich team

    premium_icon A-League player possible target for Ipswich team

    Soccer POPULAR Western Pride defender Jacob "Bulla'' Minett concedes it will feel peculiar if he has to shut down former state league teammate Dylan Wenzel-Halls.

    Man will never stand trial for bus death

    premium_icon Man will never stand trial for bus death

    Crime Manmeet Alisher was killed with a petrol bomb in 2016

    • 10th Aug 2018 5:41 PM
    Burning permits cancelled until further notice

    Burning permits cancelled until further notice

    News Dangerous conditions have multiple crews on standby

    Former One Nation adviser appeals rape conviction

    premium_icon Former One Nation adviser appeals rape conviction

    Crime Black has appealed his five-year sentence for rape

    Local Partners