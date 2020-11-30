Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The 30-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
The 30-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Gunmen on the run after fatal shooting

by Erin Lyons
30th Nov 2020 5:38 AM

Police are on the hunt for two men who broke into a home in Sydney's west before shooting a man multiple times and fleeing the scene.

Officers were called to a granny flat on Rymill Street, Tregear, in the early hours of Monday morning where they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg and shoulder.

Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene.

The homicide squad has been called in and anyone with information is urged to contact Mt Druitt Police or Crime Stoppers.

More to come

Originally published as Gunmen on the run after fatal shooting

More Stories

editors picks fatal shooting gunmen police shooting sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former councillors’ expenses set to be published online

        Premium Content Former councillors’ expenses set to be published online

        Council News Only veteran councillor Paul Tully voted against current councillors’ expenses being published

        • 30th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        ’Prolonged’ heatwave could break Ipswich temperature record

        Premium Content ’Prolonged’ heatwave could break Ipswich temperature record

        Weather Rain could be on the way to cool things down but the mercury is only going to...

        • 30th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        The town with a minimum temperature of 33C

        Premium Content The town with a minimum temperature of 33C

        Weather Records are predicted to melt in the first week of summer

        • 30th Nov 2020 4:52 AM
        The evil monsters who must die in jail

        Premium Content The evil monsters who must die in jail

        Opinion Whole-life orders, set be legislation, are the solution

        • 30th Nov 2020 4:52 AM