Gunman threatens driver near Brisbane

A RIDE-SHARING driver has been threatened with a handgun near Ipswich.

The driver had just dropped a passenger off at Lakeside Avenue, Springfield, when he was swarmed by three men about 10.30pm yesterday.

The men, requesting a ride, then demanded property and produced a handgun.

The 29-year-old driver managed to escape and the suspects fled on foot.

One of the men is described as being in his late teens, Caucasian, slim to average build and height with short brown hair and wearing a white t-shirt.

Another is described as in his late teens, Caucasian and was wearing a dark coloured zip-up sports jacket and dark jeans or pants.

Police do not have a description of the third man.

It came several hours after another violent incident involving a ride-sharing service.

At 7.15pm three men ran into the middle of a road in Woody Point, near Redcliffe, began assaulting the occupants of a ride-sharing car through the passenger window.

The three men kicked in the door of a nearby home and bashed a man and woman both 37.

The men aged 26, 25 and 33 were taken into custody with two being taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two home occupants were treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the Springfield armed robbery attempt is urged to contact police.