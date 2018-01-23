Man shot dead at Sydney cafe, gunman now on the run

POLICE are at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Happy Cup Cafe in Bankstown.

It's understood the gunman is still at large.

The man was shot at 3.40pm and police said paramedics responded at Bankstown City Plaza.

Police have confirmed that the man, aged in his 60s, died from gunshot wounds.

Shooting at Bankstown Plaza. Pictures: David Swift.

Rima was in a nearby store when she heard four "clear" shots.

"I was inside, I heard bang bang bang bang. I heard a lady scream then saw people running," she said.

"A couple of minutes later the cops rocked up an barricaded everyone."



Police are responding to a shooting in Bankstown

Phoung Lu the co-owner of a nearby bakery said she saw screaming and a man chasing another man.

"When I heard a lot of people screaming. Children and women were screaming. They were running away.

"I saw a few men were running toward a walkway and a man in green was chasing another man and someone called out: 'They are shooting! They are shooting!'.

Aerial footage of the scene where multiple gun shots were heard outside the Happy Cup Cafe in Bankstown. Photo: 7NEWS

"I saw a man on the floor with a lot of blood.

"There was a lady doing CPR.

"It is very scary, last year there was a stabbing and a shooting at the station, three crimes in a year.

Police are investigating the shooting. Pictures: David Swift.

"Two police came before the ambulance."

Mazda Kallouf and Zakaeria Jaroudi both saw the man lying on the ground as paramedics tried to carry out CPR.

"We saw the body and people trying to carry out CPR," Mr Kallouf said.

Zakeaeria Jaroud said he saw the shocking incident unfold.

"I've seen blood, they shot him four times in the stomach.

Witnesses Mazda Kallouf and Zakaeria Jaroudi. Picture: Ashleigh Gleeson

"They sound like fireworks, I heard four shots.

"A young girl tried giving the guy CPR.

"The shooter was wearing a black shirt and a grey jacket.

"I couldn't see the victim properly because everyone was in front of him.

"I saw the shooter run away.

Officers from Bankstown Local Area Command, with the assistance of detectives from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, will investigate the incident.