Crime

Gun-toting cops in comical attempt to catch suspect

by Nick Hansen and Mark Morri
20th Jan 2021 4:41 PM
Police drew their weapons as a driver ploughed his white van into multiple parked cars during chaotic scenes outside Bankstown Central shopping centre today.

Vision obtained by The Daily Telegraph shows two officers draw their guns and point them at the van as it drives away quickly, narrowly missing one of the officers, swerving past a row of cars and smashing into a 4WD.

The officers raced to the driver's side door, pulled the male driver out and begin trying to subdue him.

The man resisted as police forced him to the ground and tried to cuff him. He repeatedly got to his feet and tried to get away before he was brought under control.

 

Chaotic scenes as police attempt to stop a man in a white van at Bankstown Central Shopping centre. Picture: Supplied
Chaotic scenes as police attempt to stop a man in a white van at Bankstown Central Shopping centre. Picture: Supplied

 

The man has been arrested. Picture: Supplied
The man has been arrested. Picture: Supplied

 

Police said the ordeal began around 12.40pm today when officers attempted to stop the van on Stacey St, Bankstown.

"Further officers from Bankstown Police Area Command attended and attempted to apprehend the man," a police spokesman said.

"He allegedly assaulted two officers."

The incident is not believed to be related to terrorism.

