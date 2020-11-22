Gun still missing after teen’s raid on rural property

Steel William Peter Polgreen, 18, from Glenore Grove, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to 14 charges.

Steel William Peter Polgreen, 18, from Glenore Grove, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to 14 charges.

A SHOTGUN stolen from a gun safe at a Lockyer Valley property has never been found but police did find the thief, a teenager who lives 10km away.

Appearing from jail via video-link for sentence, Steel William Peter Polgreen, 18, from Glenore Grove, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to 14 charges, including stealing a firearm at Forest Hill on July 13; stealing a motor vehicle (motorbike) on July 13; entering premises and doing wilful damage; stealing on July 30; entering premises to steal on August 2; unlawful use of a motor vehicle on August 2; two counts of driving when disqualified by court order on May 18 and July 13; evading police on May 18; two counts each for possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine) and drug utensils on July 16 and on July 28; and not having authority to possess ammunition.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said a Yamaha dirt bike was stolen from a shed and various garden tools were used to force entry to a gun safe.

A bolt-action rifle was stolen.

CCTV at the property recorded two male offenders.

A gun bag taken from the gunsafe was found on the ground where it had apparently fallen off a motorbike.

Sgt Molinaro said the bag did not hold the stolen rifle but held firearm parts, ammunition and a laptop.

She said police were in Inala on May 18 when they spotted the stolen Honda motorbike.

They found Polgreen at the property and charged him.

The court heard Polgreen was involved in another theft, targeting a man who parked his Toyota Hilux in a Taringa car park.

The man returned to find power tools and $2500 stolen.

CCTV footage showed a stolen hire van had entered the car park at 2am.

On July 30, Polgreen worked with co-offenders to steal $750 worth of towels, cushions and blankets from a Spotlight store.

Police sought a jail order of 15 to 18 months, to include 50 days jail for evading police, with parole after he served one-third.

Polgreen had already spent two months in jail.

Defence lawyer Christy Louden said Polgreen’s father had been in and out of jail and it was behaviour his son had grown accustomed to.

She told Magistrate Virginia Sturgess her client had become used to negative influences along with drugs.

“His time in prison made him realise it was not something he wanted to do. That it was not glamorous,” Ms Louden said.

Because of Polgreen’s limited criminal history, his lawyer sought his immediate release, and that he received a supervised probation order.

She told the court Polgreen’s girlfriend was pregnant and his priority was to get out and change his ways.

While in jail he’d been clean of drug use.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Polgreen he should “change the cycle, change the narrative” and to stop repeating history by not offending.

“What is most concerning is that the stolen rifle and motorbike have not been recovered,” she said.

“There is significant public interest in firearms being retrieved.”

Ms Sturgess convicted and sentenced him to an 18-month probation order, with 61 days jail (already served) for evading police.

Polgreen will be subject to drug tests. He was disqualified from driving for two years.