‘Gun shots’ reported in Ipswich suburb overnight: Police

RESIDENTS in Brassall made multiple calls to police last night saying gun shots had been heard.

Police say the callers reported hearing five or six gunshots about 10.15pm, near Holroyd St in the new estate with Brassall Fire Station.

One witness reported a man hiding in their backyard.

Police investigated and searched the area but found no significant evidence.

Initial information suggests an altercation broke out between men in one home shortly before the 'gun shots' were heard.

The incident is not under investigation, however, that may change if further information is provided to police.

**If you witness an incident useful information includes description of people involved, description of vehicles seen leaving the scene and information on where persons involved may be.

Report any non-urgent, useful information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.