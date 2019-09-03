‘Gun for hire’ in court over Queenslander’s death

A FILIPINO "gun for hire" will face court next month for the alleged shooting death of Queensland man Reginald Hodgens.

The 70-year-old, who went by his middle name Rene, was gun-downed almost 12 months ago outside his unit in the Philippines town of Sinait, north of Manila.

The alleged trigger man was charged with homicide in May and released on bail.

The case was meant to commence this month in the country's highest trial courts but fell through with the absence of the prosecutor.

The Courier-Mail understands it has been set down again for October 17.

After working for a time in Townsville as a carpenter, he left Australia to pursue his dream of surfing all over the world.

He had lived in Taiwan for about 16 years and spent the past few years in the Philippines.

In the weeks leading up to his murder, Mr Hodgens had launched civil court action over a minor matter.

A few weeks later he was shot dead on his doorstep just before 8pm on October 15.

The alleged gunman was later apprehended after a witness - a 10 year old boy - identified him in a "rogues gallery" of suspects.

Authorities conveyed to Mr Hodgens' family in Australia that the suspect was a "known gun for hire" in the area.