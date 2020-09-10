Gun, crowbar used in armed robbery of business

THREE MEN robbed a Springfield business overnight with one brandishing a gun and another using a crowbar to force entry to the tills to grab cash.

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a licensed premises on Springfield Parkway on Wednesday night.

At 11.30pm, the three men arrived at the business in what police say is a stolen silver Toyota Camry.

Two of the men entered the premises with one producing a gun to threaten staff.

LOCAL NEWS: 600 JOBS CUT: Meatworks sheds third of workforce

The other jumped over the counter with a crowbar and used it to access the tills and removed a “sum of cash”.

They then ran back out to the waiting Camry outside.

The man with the gun is described as about 185cm tall with a solid build.

He was wearing a grey hooded jumper, a shirt covering his face, light coloured gloves and black shoes.

It is believed he spoke with a New Zealand type accent.

The second man is described as 185cm tall with a slim build.

READ MORE: Busy restaurant shuts after COVID case close to home

He was wearing dark jeans with rips, a dark coloured balaclava, dark hooded jumper with dark gloves and white shoes.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity at the time of the offence or who may have further information is urged to contact police.

You can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers here or contact Policelink here.

Quote reference number QP2001900840 within the online suspicious activity form.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.