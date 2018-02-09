Menu
GUILTY: Truck driver convicted for killing cyclist

IN CUSTODY: Geoffrey Joseph Sleba (middle) has been found guilty of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.
IN CUSTODY: Geoffrey Joseph Sleba (middle) has been found guilty of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death. Elyse Wurm
Elyse Wurm
by

GEOFFREY Joseph Sleba has been found guilty of striking and killing cyclist Dr Martin Pearson.

A jury returned their verdict at Warwick District Court just minutes ago after deliberating for about three and a half hours.

They found Sleba, 47, not guilty of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death before leaving the scene, but guilty of the alternate charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

The jury concluded Sleba had struck and killed Dr Pearson, but was unaware he had done so.

Dr Pearson was participating in a long-distance cycling event on Anzac Day 2014 when Sleba hit him with his freightliner truck on Inglewood-Millmerran Rd.

Sleba pleaded not guilty to one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death before leaving the scene when his trial commenced last Tuesday, January 30.

Dr Pearson's widow, a forensic pathologist, forensic investigator and sleep specialists were among the witnesses called to the stand during the two-week long trial.

A sentence has not yet been handed down to Sleba for the offence.

court trial geoffrey joseph sleba hit and run warwick crime warwick district court

Warwick Daily News
