Guilty plea for kidnapping, assault

ON THE day he was due for trial on kidnapping, assault and torture charges, Shayne Henry Mitchell pleaded guilty to the kidnapping of Todd Freeman at Bundamba.

Mitchell, 31, from Redbank Plains, appeared in custody before the District Court at Ipswich and was arraigned on three charges before Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren.

Mitchell, a solidly-built, tattooed man dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans pleaded guilty to kidnapping Mr Freeman on August 20, 2016; unlawful assault causing bodily harm when in company; and stealing a mobile phone.

Mitchell was formally discharged of a torture charge.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said Mitchell was being held in jail on remand on other legal matters and sought that his sentence be adjourned until mid-May.

Mitchell did not apply for bail and the case was adjourned.