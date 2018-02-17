Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Guilty plea for kidnapping, assault

Ross Irby
by

ON THE day he was due for trial on kidnapping, assault and torture charges, Shayne Henry Mitchell pleaded guilty to the kidnapping of Todd Freeman at Bundamba.

Mitchell, 31, from Redbank Plains, appeared in custody before the District Court at Ipswich and was arraigned on three charges before Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren.

Mitchell, a solidly-built, tattooed man dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans pleaded guilty to kidnapping Mr Freeman on August 20, 2016; unlawful assault causing bodily harm when in company; and stealing a mobile phone.

Mitchell was formally discharged of a torture charge.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said Mitchell was being held in jail on remand on other legal matters and sought that his sentence be adjourned until mid-May.

Mitchell did not apply for bail and the case was adjourned.

Topics:  assault causing bodily harm ipswich crime ipswich district court kidnapping

Ipswich Queensland Times
Two-year wait ends with station reveal for Ipswich firies

Two-year wait ends with station reveal for Ipswich firies

Crews to move in to state-of-the-art $3.6 million facility.

Eyes of Jordan upon her, Mullen prays for adventure, knowledge

CAREER: State Member for Jordan Charis Mullen with her family during the first week of the 56th Queensland Parliament.

Charis gives inaugural speech

SOLD OUT: Family fight for dream home in high demand suburbs

MOVING IN: Families are swapping their home in Ipswich suburbs for bigger, better ones Springfield, Springfield Lakes, Augustine Heights and Camira.

Families beating interstate property investors at their own game.

WORKERS WANTED: 70 jobs at Maccas' new store

Construction on the future restaurant is expected to begin in June or July and finish by November.

When and where you can apply

Local Partners