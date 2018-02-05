Menu
'Guilty mate': Man admits to hiding meat in backpack

Ross Irby
by

'GUILTY mate', prisoner Joshua Winston Williams said to a charge of stealing meat.

Appearing from jail via video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Williams, 42, from Booval, pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth $10.60 from a Coles supermarket at Riverlink on December 6.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said Williams walked into the supermarket with two friends at midday, one of them pushing a trolley full of shopping.

A selection of meat was put into the trolley and Williams pushed the trolley down an aisle.

Mr Ballard said Williams then took off his backpack and sat it in the trolley and then put the meat inside it.

He then secured the backpack on his back, left the store without paying for the meat and met his friends outside.

Police later found the meat wrapped in a jumper and hidden in Williams' backpack.

Mr Ballard said the meat could not be resold and Coles sought restitution.

With Williams in jail (on other offences) until April 3, magistrate Louisa Pink convicted him and ordered he pay $10.60 restitution.

Topics:  coles ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime stealing

