Wildlife warriors eager for night time spotlight tours

SPRINGFIELD Lakes wildlife warriors are training themselves up to provide an exciting new opportunity for the community.

Springfield Lakes Nature Care Group members learned important skills and techniques at a Spotlight Night Training workshop about how to spot new inhabitants of the recently established nesting boxes in the White Rock Springfield Mountain Conservation Estate.

President Luise Manning said the training was a great way to educate her members and in turn would hopefully lead to guided night tours for the public to enjoy.

"We put up 14 nesting boxes in the Conservation Estate last December and have been monitoring to see if any animals, in particular Greater Gliders, had made their homes in them," Mrs Manning said.

"We're trying to restore that corridor, so this training was to teach our members how to use torches to go on spotlighting activities and what the best practice methods are to safely do so without stressing or harming the animals.

Wildlife Preservation Society's Matt Cecil with Springfield Lakes Nature Care Group president Luise Manning at the Spotlight Night training workshop.

"The Wildlife Preservation Society's Matt Cecil went through those techniques and he also talked about the nesting boxes and what happens when a box is inhabited or breaks down."

The workshop ran for two hours and ended with the members walking through the Spotted Gum Trail off Wander Crescent in Springfield Lakes, where the group sighted Ringtail and Brush Tail possums as well as two Tawny Frogmouth owls and a Red Neck wallaby.

Mrs Manning said the lifespan of the nesting boxes installed last year were expected to reach 17 year and hoped it would encourage more people to learn about the wildlife in their backyards.

"There are some beautiful graded walking tracks in the White Rock/Spring Mountain Estate which the Ipswich City Council keeps well maintained," Mrs Manning said.

"We're hoping that by training other people, in future our group may be able to conduct some night time spotlight tours in the Conservation Estate."

For more information about the nesting boxes, visit the Springfield Lakes Nature Care Group Facebook page.