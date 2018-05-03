Outrage over ‘disrespectful’ hotel brekkie trend

Is it wrong to wear pyjamas to the hotel breakfast buffet?

HOLIDAYS are a time to kick back, relax and forget the stress of daily life. But some people lean a little too far back.

Increasingly, guests are wearing their pyjamas down to breakfast when staying at a hotel.

Instead of throwing on a pair of shorts and a T-shirt, these holiday-makers are helping themselves to the self-serve buffet in flannel PJs, dressing gowns and slippers, The Sun reports.

Hotel guests haven’t been impressed by fellow guests who don’t get dressed before coming down to breakfast.

People have shamed the culprits on social media. Picture: Kathy Bossman/Twitter

The regular appearance of pyjamas in the dining room has caused outrage among other guests.

Many have taken to the internet to shame the culprits, everywhere from Mumsnet and Quora to Twitter and Facebook.

"Wearing pyjamas at breakfast is the height of sloppiness," etiquette expert William Hanson, who runs podcast Help I Sexted My Boss, told Sun Online Travel.

"Whilst hotels encourage you to relax and be 'at home' there are limits and this usually relates to the private areas (your room or suite) and not the public or communal areas.

Etiquette expert William Hanson said the trend showed a lack of consideration and respect for fellow guests.

"Arriving improperly dressed shows a total lack of consideration and respect for the staff and other guests.

"It is very much one-star behaviour."

But whether it is acceptable to wear bed gear to brekkie has divided regular travellers.

On Mumsnet, a user called Flyingpigsinclover said she found it unacceptable when a family of five came down to breakfast in pyjamas and dressing gowns, while barefoot.

A user called Beth Goldowitz agreed, saying: "Absolutely not. Nor should they do their make-up on the subway, or wear flannel robes to drive their children to school."

But several were quick to disagree, including user JAtlanta who said: "I think you're overreacting.

People have complained about it all over social media. Picture: Quora

One person said they’d even complained to hotel management about the trend.

"As long as nobody was exposing himself, what's the big deal."

Meanwhile, over on TripAdvisor, a user called Mflyon claimed that they complained to hotel management after they spotted guests in the breakfast room in pyjamas.

A user who went by the name 0144 said: "I've never seen anybody in PJs at any of the B&Bs I've stayed at and I don't think it's appropriate.

"It's tacky, inappropriate and gauche."

But a user called Ben P said: "This is not a big deal. Who cares what other people are doing.

"Was the room comfortable? Staff accommodating? Food good? Then I'd be happy …"

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

These women weren’t embarrassed by their robes and fluffy slippers. Picture: A Typical 60