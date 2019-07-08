Guests blown away by seven course degustation dinner

BIG SUCCESS: Kooroomba executive chef Daniel Groneberg prepares one of the dishes for the seven course degustation.

SEVEN courses were on the menu at Kooroomba Vineyards and Lavender Farm for its Eat Local Week degustation dinner.

Manager Samantha Bloch said the dinner was a big success, selling out weeks ago.

"It was a brilliant night, really successful,” she said.

"We had 70 guests in attendance, and we sold out months in advance.

"Everyone was really happy with the food our chef Daniel Groneberg had created.

"Everyone was really blown away by the quail he served.”