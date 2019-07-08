Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG SUCCESS: Kooroomba executive chef Daniel Groneberg prepares one of the dishes for the seven course degustation.
BIG SUCCESS: Kooroomba executive chef Daniel Groneberg prepares one of the dishes for the seven course degustation. Contributed
News

Guests blown away by seven course degustation dinner

by Ashleigh Howarth
8th Jul 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVEN courses were on the menu at Kooroomba Vineyards and Lavender Farm for its Eat Local Week degustation dinner.

Manager Samantha Bloch said the dinner was a big success, selling out weeks ago.

"It was a brilliant night, really successful,” she said.

"We had 70 guests in attendance, and we sold out months in advance.

"Everyone was really happy with the food our chef Daniel Groneberg had created.

"Everyone was really blown away by the quail he served.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Manhunt continues for second man over Plainland murder

    premium_icon Manhunt continues for second man over Plainland murder

    News UPDATE: A man has been arrested in relation to the death of Oakey man Paul Rock at a Plainland hotel last week.

    Walloon hotel brawl ends up with woman arrested

    premium_icon Walloon hotel brawl ends up with woman arrested

    Crime A few too many at the Walloon Hotel will have long-lasting effects.

    • 8th Jul 2019 1:30 PM
    Mum of 8 stole credit card to shop, withdrew $1000

    premium_icon Mum of 8 stole credit card to shop, withdrew $1000

    Crime A magistrate said it was a 'gross breach of trust'

    • 8th Jul 2019 1:13 PM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards