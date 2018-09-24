Guests asked to avoid plastic at one Scenic Rim lodge

MT BARNEY Lodge are on a mission to ensure all forms of plastic become extinct before the natural environment and animals do.

The ecotourism retreat recently took part in the Plastic Free July initiative, where guests staying at the property were asked to limit the amount of plastic they bought onsite.

With a focus on a single-use plastic water bottle ban, staff members collected and counted the number of plastic water bottles found in the bins each day. These were physically presented to campers at the office each day.

After only three days of campaigning, the number of plastic water bottles being thrown away onsite dropped by 95 per cent, with almost zero wastage being recorded.

Over the course of the month, Mt Barney Lodge recorded 59 600ml bottles, 21 one litre bottles and 23 10 litre containers. This total of 103 bottles/containers was a small comparison to the 2100 guest nights during July.

On the back of the success of the Plastic Free July initiative, Mt Barney Lodge has decided to continue campaigning to guests about reducing their plastic usage.

The business is continuing to encourage guests to refuse the single-use plastic water bottle and swap it for an alternative, such as stainless steel or Nalgene bottles. You can buy your own Mt Barney Lodge Nalgene bottle from the office and refill at the taps located in the campgrounds.

Mt Barney Lodge is committed to fostering a community of eco-friendly thinkers, doers and believers.

To nurture and develop this community engagement, the business actively participates in various sustainability/environmental awareness initiatives, like Plastic Free July, to encourage guests to continue to think critically about their environmental responsibility and challenge them to switch their everyday habits to eco-friendly ones.