Guest judge Bec Judd savaged by viewers

A short, uncontroversial appearance on Nine's reno show The Block was all it took for Bec Judd's name to trend on Twitter across Australia on Wednesday night.

Thankfully Judd herself favours Instagram, because the feedback on Twitter was overwhelmingly negative.

Judd had appeared on The Block as a guest judge for a challenge, giving her feedback as The Block teams styled a vacant Brighton apartment for sale. There were no tensions or mishaps from Judd's judging - but viewers had a visceral reaction given the controversial few months Judd has had.

Bec Judd on The Block.

It's unclear how recently Wednesday's episode of The Block was filmed, but it comes after the model, Instagram influencer and wife to ex-AFL star Chris Judd weathered several recent social media controversies regarding Melbourne's coronavirus lockdown.

In September she slammed Victorian Premier "Dictator Dan" Andrews over the stage four lockdown keeping her cooped up in her opulent $7.3 million Brighton mansion.

" … It seems Dictator Dan will be locking Victorians in our homes even longer," she captioned one of her many Instagram sponsored posts, this one spruiking a children's cubby house company.

Bec Judd in her Brighton kitchen. Picture: Instagram

The mum-of-four, 37, swiftly removed the post, but it was quick to attract criticism from Melburnians who called her "tone deaf" for complaining despite her ultra-luxurious lifestyle.

And last week she was labelled "insensitive" after sporting a "Free Melbourne" T-shirt in a series of posts on her Instagram stories.

Come Wednesday night, and it seems Block viewers were eager to vent as Judd appeared on screen:

Yeah #TheBlock, Bec Judd hey. Poor choice looking back on it now hey. — spooky season 🕸 (@haankchinaskii) October 28, 2020

"Free Melbourne from Bec Judd" #TheBlock — Glenn Forsyth (@glennrforsyth) October 28, 2020

Bec Judd looking for a new prison to whine about??? Would you like some cheese with that??? #theblock pic.twitter.com/FgfCZfTM04 — Ariadne Quinn (@ariadne_quinn) October 28, 2020

Big Bec Judd fan base on Twitter. Channel 9 reading the room well. #TheBlock — Robin Illingworth (@bobillingworth) October 28, 2020

As Judd's name trended on Twitter, others who weren't even watching The Block joined the pile-on to ask what she'd done now - unaware that it was all sparked by a quick reality show appearance:

Why is Bec Judd trending? More medical advice? Unsolicited opinions? Still crapping on about Free Melbourne as she's trapped in her mansion? What is it this time? 😴 — jeanvb (@jean_virginia) October 28, 2020

The Block continues 7pm Sunday on Nine.

Originally published as Guest judge Bec Judd savaged by viewers

Judd's latest sponsored Instagram post.

#theblock me to wife: Wtf credentials does Bec Judd have?



Wife: Money? Privilege? — Pete Tzimos 🇦🇺🇬🇷 (@ptzimos) October 28, 2020

Hey @Channel9, please don’t make Bec Judd a permanent fixture on #theblock. — S (@shutterclutter8) October 28, 2020

Bec Judd is a huge no for me #theblock — Bernadette (@kissbystarlight) October 28, 2020

Seeing Bec Judd is just insulting to me. #TheBlock — Daryl (@xwickedmindx) October 28, 2020

Bec Judd wouldn’t be able to spend 5 days locked down in these apartments #theblock — chris (@chrispmelb) October 28, 2020

Bec Judd. Good to see her before she got shacked in her multimillion dollar home by Chairman Dan, leader of Hookturnistan #TheBlock pic.twitter.com/NEOls6aEon — President Kevin J. Minion 😷 (@kevinzminion) October 28, 2020

🙄#BecJudd is trending. What stupid anti lockdown thing has she said now?

🤔Aren’t we out of lockdown?Whats her problem now? — ᒪIᘔᗩᗷEᒪᒪᗩ 🌊💙💪🏼🌈🌊🐾🐱🐾🐶🐾🐨🐾🌊🌈💪🏼💙🌊 (@LizabellaBella) October 28, 2020