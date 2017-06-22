Free burgers if you can guess location of new restaurant

A JUICY secret is being kept from the people of Ipswich.

The group opening a Carl's Jnr Burgers at Redbank Plains has made a confession; they're not opening one Carl's Jnr store, they're opening two.

The surprise was given away in an ad placed in the QT announcing two stores would soon be opening.

But the company has been tight-lipped about the details.

Instead, to gain customers' attention, they've decided to run a competition.

Whoever can guess the location of the second store, will win a prize. Free burgers.

The BANSAL Group is a family owned business which signed their first Ipswich lease in 2009 when they took on the West Ipswich IGA.

Since the Bansal brothers Vishu and Gaurav have been expanding including taking on the US giant Carl's Jnr Burger franchise.

IGA Goodna owners Vishal and Gaurav Bansal. Photo: File Claudia Baxter

The two new stores will be among the first five in Australia.

Gaurav Bansal said he wanted to show Ipswich people how important they are for independent business.

An ad in the Queensland Times earlier this week.

"The people of Ipswich have supported our IGA for eight years and we look forward to continue serving them," Mr Bansal said.

He said all army, police officers and nurses would be given a discount at his Carl's Jnr stores.

"We will be community focused," he said.

Think you know where the second store is going?

Send your guess to carlsjr@thebansalgroup.com.au.

The first 50 people who guess right will win the prize.