Guards employed to protect stalled CBD redevelopment

RATEPAYERS are footing the bill for several employees to manage leases as well as maintain and guard the Ipswich central business district.

Work has stalled on the site and Ipswich City Council administrator Greg Chemello is considering the direction of the project.

The council is the sole shareholder of its company, Ipswich City Properties - which was formed to buy and redevelop the CBD.

A spokesman for Ipswich City Council said Ipswich City Properties owned several properties, some with existing tenants, that required ongoing management and maintenance.

"To support this, council employs a commercial property facilities manager, who is seconded to Ipswich City Properties and is responsible for managing leases, ongoing maintenance and operational costs associated with the properties," the spokesman said.

"On-site, Hutchinson employs a caretaker of the building site - as required for insurance purposes.

"ICP also engages a security firm to monitor the Ipswich City Square as part of a standard arrangement when commercial property is owned."

Mr Chemello is expected to announce, within about six weeks, the future of ICP.