Guardian of gate restored

GUARDIAN OF THE GATE: The preservation team completes the weatherproofing servic eon the Amberley gate guardian F-111

AFTER ruling the skies above Amberley for decades, the base's remaining complete F-111 has a new role, as gate guardian.

Despite protection from the worst of the weather, the retired jet bomber remained a popular nesting place for birds and insects.

With a life expectancy at least as long as its service career, the F-111 is under the care of the Directorate of Air Force Heritage, based in Canberra, with the responsibility of keeping RAAF heritage aircraft safe to display.

Flight Sergeant Jeff Ryan, head of the team that has completed the latest round of preservation work on the Amberley F-111,said each aircraft presented its own challenges, depending on location and the age of the airframe.

"Whether it is an early Meteor (jet fighter) or the F-111, it has to be safe, but it must also look good,” Flt SgtRyan said.

"This aircraft looks like it has just left the factory, some have been outside with not a lot of preparation.”

When the RAAF fleet of F-111s was retired, a number of aircraft were designated for display and guardian roles, they underwent comprehensive preparations, including sealing up openings and vents, to prevent deterioration.

The veteran of numerous deployments around the country, Flt Sgt Ryan said each aircraft presented its own set of challenges.

"In Townsville, where we did the Neptune reconnaissance aircraft, the biggest problem were snakes taking up residence. In fact, the aircraft there represented a number of challenges; it required three to four months of repairs, and the aircraft must also be cyclone-proof.”

With the Amberley F-111 in much better condition, Flt Sgt Ryan said the biggest issue was finding all the places water and birds could enter the aeroplane.

"We came here to do a weatherproofing service, we had to seal every opening, vent and seam, to prevent weather getting in here, including dust and leaves, anything that could cause problems.

"The other challenge for this aircraft was the wasp population; it had quite a large one, but we had it sprayed before we arrived, and the cooler weather also helped, so when we started, there were no wasps inside.”

Flt Sgt Ryan said experience taught the team there were many "hidden” places for water and small birds to enter the airframe, causing hidden damage.

"Birds are an issue, especially the poo, but we have developed processes as a team to deal with things.”

With the F-111 displayed in a "wheels down” configuration, the team strung bird netting through the open doors, as well as applying sealant to every seam and joint on the aircraft.

"Our charter is to refurbish and maintain the structural and visual integrity of the display aircraft.”

The five-man team are all ex-permanent air force members, with technical experience, now part of the RAAF Reserve, working part-time on the aircraft preservation.

"We all have between 15 and 40 years of experience, the skill sets are crucial to a good outcome.”