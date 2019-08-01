Menu
Crime

Guard hit in women's jail fight as inmate 'lost it'

Ross Irby
by
1st Aug 2019 4:21 PM
A FEMALE prisoner ended up belting a guard when he intervened to stop her attacking another inmate.

An Ipswich court this week heard the guard was struck in the head by Shannon Ivinson as he stepped into the cell.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the assault took place at the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre.

Shannon Patricia-Ann Ivinson, 22, from Doolandella, pleaded guilty to committing a serious assault on a Corrective Services officer on June 3 at Spring Creek near Gatton.

No facts were verbally put on record in the open court by the police prosecutor, however, defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin revealed some details, as did the magistrate.

Mr Hoksin said Ivinson was returned to jail on December 24 last year, with a release date of August 2020.

She had since made a parole application but was yet to receive a response from the Parole Board.

"She had a disagreement with a fellow inmate. She got physical," Mr Hoskin said.

"An officer pulled her. She turned and punched. Says she just lost it and is remorseful."

Mr Hoskin said Ivinson came from a good family background.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum shed some light on the incident, saying Ivinson was involved in an altercation with another prisoner and they were directed to return to their cells.

"You followed the prisoner to her cell and resumed the assault upon her," Ms MacCallum said.

"The prison officer tells you to get out.

"You decline. He grabs you by the back of your jumper and pulls you out of the cell.

"(You said) Do you want to go and swung a closed fist.

"He was able to pull away as you continued to swing a fist at him.

"Only one punch made contact. Bruising his left cheek."

Ms MacCallum sentenced Ivinson to three months' jail, giving her immediate parole eligibility.

