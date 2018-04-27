Guard caught twice in a night

DRINK DRIVER: Robert White leaves Ipswich Courthouse after he pleaded guilty to drink driving twice on the same day.

WORRIED his wife's car might get damaged if left on a rural road after he was caught drink-driving, a music festival guard returned just two hours later - only to be caught again.

Security guard Robert Guy White blew .186, then in his second offence had an alcohol reading of .159, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

His licence was suspended at the time of the first offence.

Needing wheels for his work, the double-whammy left 42-year-old White stranded as he pleaded for leniency.

White, from Mango Hill north of Brisbane, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving under the influence at Peak Crossing on February 18; driving without a licence authority; and driving unlicensed at Mango Hill three days later on February 21.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said officers on Mt Flinders Rd at 6.13pm saw a car do a U-turn and then tried to intercept as it drove away from the RBT site.

It was recognised as being the same car police intercepted at 4.30pm. The car stopped and the same driver again tested positive.

Sen-Constable Spargo said when White was asked why he drove after being issued a suspension notice, he said he wanted to move the car to a safer location.

He was caught driving at Mango Hill on February 21 when unlicensed.

"I accept blame," White told magistrate Donna MacCallum. "But when you are stressed out and not thinking straight, the brain does not kick in."

"I was working security at the festival that day where everyone was taking drugs and alcohol.

"The car was not mine. I did the U-turn to take it up to the end of the road, a dead end."

When queried by Ms MacCallum, White said he had no one else to collect the car that night.

"It was stupid. I'd been working three days, no food or rest," he said.

White was fined $1000 and his licence was disqualified for three years.