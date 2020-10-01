Guard accuses Kris Jenner of sexual harassment

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have denied explosive claims that the mumager displayed "sexual harassment" in a new lawsuit filed by her former bodyguard.

The 64-year-old family matriarch was accused of showing a "pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct" in the legal documents, The Sun reports.

Marc McWilliams - who claimed to begin working with the Kardashians in May 2017 - alleged he experienced "sexual harassment, hostile work environment, racial discrimination and gender discrimination".

According to the lawsuit - which was obtained by The Blast - Kourtney is listed as a defendant as she also used Marc as her bodyguard at the time.

However, the TV mogul has shut down the "false" claims made by their former security detail.

"Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams," Kris' lawyer said in a statement to Daily Mail.

"His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts.

"Kris never acted inappropriately toward him.

"The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job.

"Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later."

The statement continued of Kris' eldest daughter: "Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so.

"When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution."

