GRAPHIC: Woman finds butchered koala in city centre

ACT OF TORTURE: Horrified Warwick residents are calling for answers after finding the carcass of an innocent koala that was tortured and maimed. Marian Faa

GRAPHIC CONTENT:

A HORRIFIED Warwick resident is shocked and utterly lost for words after finding a "tortured" young koala right in the middle of the town.

The butchered koala was found yesterday afternoon in the middle of the New England Highway, outside St Mark's Church.

Pantera Louanna was cycling home from the shops yesterday afternoon when she found the maimed animal, which looked like it had been "bashed to death".

"It's just... you don't see that often. Where was the rest of it and are there more?"

Ms Louanna said she had no idea how the koala's remains got to where she found them.

"It was very fresh. I've been around fresh kill before and this was fresh as fresh can be," she said.

Seeing the precision with which the animal had been skinned, Ms Louanna worried the poor koala had been poached for its fur.

"All the skinning under its face is perfect, you can see and feel its nose."

Unsure of what to do, Ms Louanna took the koala back to her home in her plastic shopping bag and cleaned its remains.

"I put its little bone chips in a cup. I salted it to preserve it and put it in the freezer."

Ms Louanna said she was sad and lost for words and couldn't believe someone would do something so cruel.

"What if more of these little creatures are suffering somewhere, getting poached?

"It's just a reminder that farmers, everyone should be on the look out for it because it could still be happening."

MS Louanna said she rang the Warwick Police who told her to contact a wildlife centre.