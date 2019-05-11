Mystery call leads to grim find

Forensic teams work at the Surfers Paradise property where a dead man was found sitting on a chair. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin

Police say a man found dead inside a Gold Coast home in gruesome circumstances yesterday had suffered serious head injuries.

Officers made the chilling discovery after responding to an emergency call from a home at Markwell Avenue in Surfers Paradise at about 5.15pm yesterday.

First on the scene was Queensland Police Senior Sergeant Brett Macgibbon, who said he peered through a window of the home and saw a man sitting motionless on a recliner.

Neighbours say this Surfers Paradise home where police found a man’s body has been the scene of domestic-violence related incidents in the past. Picture: Nine News

Qld Police Snr Sgt Brett Macgibbon said he peered through the window and saw the dead man seated on a ‘lazyboy’ style reclining chair. Picture: Nine News

"We've been able to see through a window and there appeared to be a person unresponsive and seated on a lazyboy-type chair inside the lounge," he told Today.

"I've entered the address and found the male unfortunately deceased."

Police said the man, who has yet to be identified, appeared to have sustained serious head injuries.

Investigators have not revealed if they know who made the Triple "0" call to authorities.

Investigators have yet to formally identify the victim. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin

Forensic teams work at the gruesome scene. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin



Neighbours told Nine News they had been aware of domestic violence-related incidents at the property in the past.

Detectives have returned to the scene with a forensic team today as they investigate who the man was and how and why he died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.