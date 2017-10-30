Community

'Ghastly and freaky': Ipswich comes alive to the dead

Ipswich CBD was mobbed with ghosts, goblins and ghastly creatures stalking at the first ever Biggest Halloween Street Party on the weekend.

More than 5,000 people dined, danced and paraded down the middle of Brisbane St from the Old Flour Mill to d'Arcy Doyle Place.

Shop fronts were decorated in cobwebs and jack-o-lanterns, cemeteries popped up on footpaths, as eager and enthusiastic locals got into the spooky spirit dressed as Frankenstein's, werewolves, mummies, and anything Halloween!

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Parents, grandparents, children and even their pets got freaky fabulous for a night of celebrations that is certain to become a regular event on Ipswich's event calendar.

The crowds were entertained by Day of the Dead Stilt walkers, Friendly Witches and Buskers whilst Hell-fire displays lit up the night.

Paul Casos, Executive Chairman of Ipswich Events Corporation, said he was amazed by the attendance.

"This night has been extraordinary. The people of Ipswich are looking for exciting day/night events such as this where the entire family can come and celebrate together, and be entertained for free," said Mr Casos.

"Linking the event with the Ipswich CBD Food Fair and the unique dining precinct of Top of Town offered visitors a smorgasbord of delicious dining fare. It is great to see the city come alive."

Topics:  halloween ipswich cbd street party

Ipswich Queensland Times
Man injured in Motorway smash

Man injured in Motorway smash

A MAN has sustained a head injury in a crash involving a car and truck on the Ipswich Motorway this afternoon.

One injured in highway crash

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.

Two-vehicle collision occurred about 3pm

STORM WARNING: 83km/h wind gust reported at Gatton

Two storms heading towards Ipswich

Resuce 500 crew locate missing men in bushland

SES search scrub in police operation in Mackay. Photo Peter Holt / Daily Mercury

At least one bush walker has been choppered to safety

Local Partners