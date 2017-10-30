'Ghastly and freaky': Ipswich comes alive to the dead

Ipswich CBD was mobbed with ghosts, goblins and ghastly creatures stalking at the first ever Biggest Halloween Street Party on the weekend.

More than 5,000 people dined, danced and paraded down the middle of Brisbane St from the Old Flour Mill to d'Arcy Doyle Place.

Shop fronts were decorated in cobwebs and jack-o-lanterns, cemeteries popped up on footpaths, as eager and enthusiastic locals got into the spooky spirit dressed as Frankenstein's, werewolves, mummies, and anything Halloween!

Parents, grandparents, children and even their pets got freaky fabulous for a night of celebrations that is certain to become a regular event on Ipswich's event calendar.

The crowds were entertained by Day of the Dead Stilt walkers, Friendly Witches and Buskers whilst Hell-fire displays lit up the night.

Paul Casos, Executive Chairman of Ipswich Events Corporation, said he was amazed by the attendance.

"This night has been extraordinary. The people of Ipswich are looking for exciting day/night events such as this where the entire family can come and celebrate together, and be entertained for free," said Mr Casos.

"Linking the event with the Ipswich CBD Food Fair and the unique dining precinct of Top of Town offered visitors a smorgasbord of delicious dining fare. It is great to see the city come alive."