Danger lurking in Springfield lakes

Billy Snell, 13, rescued Aiden Mochan, 11, after he sliced his foot open swinging into Discovery Lake from rope swing last year. IMAGE: Bradley Cooper

A SPRINGFIELD LAKES mother is begging swimmers to stay out of local ­waterways fearing a repeat of her son's gruesome accident last year.

Aiden, who was 11 at the time, launched himself into Discovery Lake from a rope swing and landed feet first on submerged rocks.

He was rescued by a friend on a boogie board who paddled him back to shore.

Aiden needed 17 stitches and took four months to recover.

Swimming is banned at all Springfield lakes but Ms Mochan said more people than ever were ignoring signed warnings.

Aiden Mochan required 17 stitches in his foot.

Even the rope swing was back in action despite being removed by Ipswich City Council after Aiden's accident about 12 months ago.

Ms Mochan said the recent installation of boating facilities at Discovery Lake encouraged more swimmers to frequent the area.

"Every time I go down there are so many people having barbecues and just jumping into the water," Ms Mochan said.

Aiden's wound before the 17 stitches.

"If anyone taller than Aiden swung into the water from that rope swing they could easily break both ankles or damage their spine.

"People just don't realise what is beneath the surface of the water.

In any of (Springfield's) other lakes the water is a bit clearer, but (Discovery Lake) is muck. That's why locals call it brown lake."

Ms Mochan suggested the current 'no swimming' signage should include a warning about what was submerged in the lake.