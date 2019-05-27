Gruelling challenge raises awareness for mental health

GOOD CAUSE: Anytime Fitness Goodna head trainer Marcus Millar and club manager Taylor Byrnes prepare for the 24 treadmill challenge fundraiser to raise money for suicide prevention and R U OK?

GOOD CAUSE: Anytime Fitness Goodna head trainer Marcus Millar and club manager Taylor Byrnes prepare for the 24 treadmill challenge fundraiser to raise money for suicide prevention and R U OK? Rob Williams

FITNESS buffs from gyms across Ipswich will be taking part in a gruelling 24 hour non-stop treadmill challenge to raise money for the suicide prevention charity RUOK?

Members of Anytime Fitness gyms in Goodna, Springfield and Yamanto will be pulling on their joggers for the challenge, which will begin on Friday, May 31.

Anytime Fitness Goodna branch manager Taylor Byrnes said it's important to raise money for charities that focus on mental health.

"Research has shown that mental health is quite prevalent in Australia and around the world, and fitness has a lot to do with reducing the risk of mental health illnesses," he said.

"This is a way for us to get our members together as a collective to raise funds and awareness for R U OK?, which is one of Australia's biggest mental health organisations."

R U OK inspires people to connect with those around them and to start a conversation with anyone who may be struggling with life. You don't need to be an expert to reach out - just a good friend and a great listener.

A number of people have already signed up for the challenge but Mr Byrnes is hoping a few more will put their hands up to help a good cause.

"We have a few more spots to fill, and we're really hoping to get more people down so I'm not stuck there running by myself," he said, laughing.

More than 30 gyms across the state will be taking part in the challenge.

If you need assistance, log onto https://www.ruok.org.au/.