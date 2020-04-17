'Ugly and disgusting': Grubs trash popular walking tracks

Items which were illegally dumped on a dirt road off Devon Dr in Bellbird Park, near Woogaroo Creek. The items were dumped there around 12.30am on April 15, 2020.

CONSERVATIONISTS have been left furious following the illegal dumping of a truckload of waste in an Ipswich wildlife corridor.

Fence palings, wooden pallets, bits of old furniture, plastic bags and general waste was discovered on the dirt track down the bottom of Devon Dr, near the Eugene Street Reserve in Bellbird Park on earlier this week.

Kim Vellnagel from the Bellbird Park Preservation Group said illegal dumping was prevalent in the area,

"It's a quiet and isolated place which people are taking advantage of," she said.

"It's one way in and one way out, so people are driving their cars in and dumping and leaving.

"It has unfortunately been happening for years."

A map of the Eugene Street Reserve in Bellbird Park, where people have been illegally dumping rubbish.

Other items to be dumped in the wildlife corridor include burnt out vehicles.

In addition, Ms Vellnagel said bushwalkers had also recently come across old and rotten meat dumped along the bushwalking paths.

"One thing which we have also found concerning is the dumping of old meat," she said.

"Walkers along Woogaroo Creek have witnessed the dumping of meat there, and we're worried about the native wildlife that lives there. We don't want them to be baited.

"People also need to be cautioned if they are walking their dogs along there because unfortunately it is happening."

Ms Vellnagel said residents were fed up with their own backyard being treated like a tip yard.

"It's not fair for the residents who live there. Why should we have to put up with their rubbish into our leisure and recreation spaces," she said.

"It's just downright ugly and disgusting.

'Why spoil something which is so pristine?"

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said anyone caught dumping waste illegally could face hefty fines.

"Illegal dumping is unfortunately a regular occurrence that occurs across the city," the spokesman said.

"All issues of illegal dumping are investigated by council.

"Council uses a range of methods in an effort to track down offenders. These range from witness statements through to the use of camera technology.

"We encourage residents to report illegal dumping so that we can take appropriate action. Even in cases where an offender cannot be identified, action can be taken to remove the material and dispose of it appropriately.

"Any assistance that we receive from the community may result in stopping future occurrences of illegal dumping.

"Significant penalties apply to those who dump illegally. If a person fails to comply with an authorised officer's direction to remove waste, they can face a penalty of up to $33,000."