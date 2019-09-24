Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Interim Administrator of Ipswich City Council Greg Chemello.
Interim Administrator of Ipswich City Council Greg Chemello. Cordell Richardson
Council News

Growth, flooding among draft Planning Scheme concerns

Navarone Farrell
by
24th Sep 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH's new draft Planning Scheme is taking shape, with 510 responses to the proposed initiative.

Interim administrator Greg Chemello said the community was concerned about four items: growth, flooding, revegetation and an increase in housing density around transport hubs.

The council undertook consultation during May 27-July 12 and netted 510 submissions. These submissions will form the Consultation Report, indicating community responses to the draft Planning Scheme.

Mr Chemello said the high volume of growth expected in the Ipswich City Council area was causing the main concern.

"That's challenging,” Mr Chemello said. "The general, overall feedback about growth was what does it mean for the environment, what does it mean for lifestyle, what does it mean for traffic.”

Mr Chemello said a "Noah's Ark” floodline will be added to show the "highest, maximum probable flood”, which he said will mark the heights of potential "one-in-100,000-year floods”.

The line will not affect those looking to build residentially but will impact larger developments, Mr Chemello predicts.

"We are mandated by the state to have that line on the map... we have no choice,” he said.

"That line is there, it's probably going to be used for really high-risk buildings; we won't build a hospital below that line.”

Proposed medium and higher density around train stations was, in general, approved in the community feedback, Mr Chemello said.

"We raised some options about some of the locations around some of the railway stations (to go) higher density,” he said.

"There's a reasonable enough proportion of people who responded (to the survey) that said that looked to be a smart thing to do.”

"We'll do some more investigation into what can be done. This isn't high-rises at every train station, but medium density.”

council news ipswich city council planning scheme
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    REPLAY: Ipswich Grammar School v St Edmund’s College

    premium_icon REPLAY: Ipswich Grammar School v St Edmund’s College

    News Ipswich Grammar school overcame St Edmund’s College in boys’ championship bronze medal match at the Queensland School Basketball finals at the weekend.

    Developer splashes $11m on prestigious 34ha site

    premium_icon Developer splashes $11m on prestigious 34ha site

    Business The site has an approval for a masterplanned community of 426 lots.

    • 24th Sep 2019 7:30 AM
    Motorcyclist hospitalised after kangaroo crash

    premium_icon Motorcyclist hospitalised after kangaroo crash

    News Motorcyclist hospitalised after kangaroo crash

    • 24th Sep 2019 7:15 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 119 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 119 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 24th Sep 2019 7:00 AM