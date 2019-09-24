Growth, flooding among draft Planning Scheme concerns

IPSWICH's new draft Planning Scheme is taking shape, with 510 responses to the proposed initiative.

Interim administrator Greg Chemello said the community was concerned about four items: growth, flooding, revegetation and an increase in housing density around transport hubs.

The council undertook consultation during May 27-July 12 and netted 510 submissions. These submissions will form the Consultation Report, indicating community responses to the draft Planning Scheme.

Mr Chemello said the high volume of growth expected in the Ipswich City Council area was causing the main concern.

"That's challenging,” Mr Chemello said. "The general, overall feedback about growth was what does it mean for the environment, what does it mean for lifestyle, what does it mean for traffic.”

Mr Chemello said a "Noah's Ark” floodline will be added to show the "highest, maximum probable flood”, which he said will mark the heights of potential "one-in-100,000-year floods”.

The line will not affect those looking to build residentially but will impact larger developments, Mr Chemello predicts.

"We are mandated by the state to have that line on the map... we have no choice,” he said.

"That line is there, it's probably going to be used for really high-risk buildings; we won't build a hospital below that line.”

Proposed medium and higher density around train stations was, in general, approved in the community feedback, Mr Chemello said.

"We raised some options about some of the locations around some of the railway stations (to go) higher density,” he said.

"There's a reasonable enough proportion of people who responded (to the survey) that said that looked to be a smart thing to do.”

"We'll do some more investigation into what can be done. This isn't high-rises at every train station, but medium density.”