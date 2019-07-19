Grown man’s waterslide tantrum ends in court

Lifesavers at waterslides should not be attacked by grown men upset at not being allowed to ride. PICTURE: File photo

Lifesavers at waterslides should not be attacked by grown men upset at not being allowed to ride. PICTURE: File photo

A "GIANT" of a man threw an inflatable pool toy at a Leanyer Water Park lifesaver and assaulting him "like a bully" after being told he could not ride a waterslide with his thongs tucked into his swimmers.

Macrain Junior John Ah Tune, 35, pleaded guilty in Darwin Local Court on Thursday to assaulting a worker, having left lifesaver Aidan Cross with a twisted and dislocated knee on Easter Sunday.

The court heard Ah Tune, an Uber driver, walked past Mr Cross at the bottom of the waterslide, ignoring the lifesaver's instruction to take his thongs out of his swimmers.

Ah Tune said: "Let me through, just let me go".

Leanyer Water Park, in happier times.

Prosecutor Katherine Kelly told the court Mr Cross then told Ah Tune he would not be allowed to use the slide unless he left his thongs at the bottom.

Ah Tune threw an inflatable tube at Mr Cross, but missed, held his thongs out and said: "What are you going to do about it matey? What are you going to do?".

Ah Tune grabbed his victim by the shirt and ignored calls from bystanders to stop.

Mr Cross told police he feared Ah Tune would punch him.

The struggle left the lifesaver with an injured knee that saw him off work for more than a week.

Ah Tune's barrister Koulla Roussos said her client was a "gentle giant" who had come to Australia from Samoa and New Zealand.

Ms Roussos said the Easter Sunday incident happened in the context of "some provocative circumstances".

"This is something that he is most embarrassed about.

"He is extremely remorseful.

Lifesavers deserve to be safe at work and not attacked by grown men having tantrums when told they can’t ride waterslides, Darwin Local Court has heard. PICTURE: File photo.

Judge Alan Woodcock said Ah Tune's conduct was "disgraceful" and he needed to be held accountable for it.

He said Ah Tune's conduct "seems like a large man being a bully".

He said lifesavers were servants of the public, and "the real good guys".

ONLY $1 a week: OUR best value NT News subscription deal yet (Min. cost $4)

"This also occurred in a family environment and on a long weekend, in front of the sort of people, children and young people … it was no doubt quite alarming," Mr Woodcock said.

"You need to keep your hands to yourself.

"You should know this at the age of 35."

Mr Woodcock convicted Ah Tune and sentenced him to a 12-month good behaviour bond.