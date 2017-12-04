Growler, Lightning, Super Hornets engines tested at Amberley

The Department of Defence is holding a public information session to outline the proposed modification of an Amberley RAAF Base facility.

SUPER Hornet, Lightning and Growler aircraft engines will be tested at Amberley RAAF Base if a proposed Engine Test Cell upgrade goes ahead.

The Department of Defence is holding a public information session to outline the proposed modification of the facility to be capable of testing a range of aircraft engines which could make a bit of a racket at Amberley.

Part of the upgrade will accommodate the E/A-18G Growler aircraft and F/A-18F Super Hornets engines as well as the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Works will review the upgrade project.

Community members are welcome to the public information session at any time between 4.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, December 7 at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

It comes after 40 tenders were called to build the new Growler Airborne Attack Capability facilities at Amberley.

Work is expected to start between February 2018 and October 2018.

A statement of evidence to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Works in August 2015 revealed the EA-18G Growler, an airborne electronic attack aircraft, was capable of providing force level electronic warfare support by disrupting, deceiving or denying a broad range of military electronic systems, including radars and communications.

The aircraft will be able to support the full spectrum of defence tasks, from peacetime evacuations to major conflicts.

"12 new-build EA-18G Growler aircraft will operate in conjunction with air, land and sea forces. The capability will reduce the risk to forces and improve their situational awareness," the statement of evidence read.