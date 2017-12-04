Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Growler, Lightning, Super Hornets engines tested at Amberley

The Department of Defence is holding a public information session to outline the proposed modification of an Amberley RAAF Base facility.
The Department of Defence is holding a public information session to outline the proposed modification of an Amberley RAAF Base facility. SGT Peter Borys
Emma Clarke
by

SUPER Hornet, Lightning and Growler aircraft engines will be tested at Amberley RAAF Base if a proposed Engine Test Cell upgrade goes ahead.

The Department of Defence is holding a public information session to outline the proposed modification of the facility to be capable of testing a range of aircraft engines which could make a bit of a racket at Amberley.

Part of the upgrade will accommodate the E/A-18G Growler aircraft and F/A-18F Super Hornets engines as well as the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Works will review the upgrade project.

Community members are welcome to the public information session at any time between 4.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, December 7 at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

It comes after 40 tenders were called to build the new Growler Airborne Attack Capability facilities at Amberley.

Work is expected to start between February 2018 and October 2018.

A statement of evidence to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Works in August 2015 revealed the EA-18G Growler, an airborne electronic attack aircraft, was capable of providing force level electronic warfare support by disrupting, deceiving or denying a broad range of military electronic systems, including radars and communications.

The aircraft will be able to support the full spectrum of defence tasks, from peacetime evacuations to major conflicts.

"12 new-build EA-18G Growler aircraft will operate in conjunction with air, land and sea forces. The capability will reduce the risk to forces and improve their situational awareness," the statement of evidence read.

Related Items

Topics:  engine test cell gorwler lightning aircraft raaf amberley raaf base amberley

Ipswich Queensland Times
Dam operators 'too late' in Qld flood disaster, court told

Dam operators 'too late' in Qld flood disaster, court told

DAM operators failed to act with "simple common sense" during the 2011 Queensland floods causing unnecessary disaster across the state, a court has heard.

Emergency services next in penalty rate cut: Neumann warns

Shayne Neumann tipped emergency services workers were next to see their penalty rates cut.

The rates were slashed in February by the Fair Work Commission.

How Amy lost 73kg with her secret weight loss weapon

NEW WOMAN: Ipswich mum Amy Morrow lost more than half her body weight after taking drastic measures. INSET: Amy weighed 140 kilos.

Hairdresser shed an amazing 73kg

Ipswich disruption predicted for baton relay rehearsal

Ipswich residents Eithen Leard and Jim Runham have been named as Commonwealth Games baton bearers. With councillor Cheryl Bromage.

Brisbane Street leg will be 'one of the challenging ones'.

Local Partners