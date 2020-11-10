Growing success: St Mary’s College great place to learn new sports

RETURNING to school sport after the COVID shutdown, St Mary’s College maintained a progressive approach to helping the students.

That included introducing new opportunities and building on the College’s past sporting achievements.

Here’s a top five snapshot of some St Mary’s College teams and students who rose above the additional 2020 challenges to deliver special performances. After a year of dedication, see the exciting hopes for 2021.

1. St Mary’s leading sporting success in 2020.

St Mary’s College had a strong sporting year with the opportunity to try some new things and develop in different areas.

One of the College’s greatest successes was the year 7/8 NRL team participating in their first NRL gala day.

For many of the students, it was the first time they had competed in a rugby league carnival. St Mary’s went through undefeated, a huge achievement considering some of the team members had only been playing for a couple of weeks.

On and off the field, the girls showed great sportsmanship, with the more experienced players encouraging and supporting those who were new to the game.

The St Mary's College girls learning new skills and enjoying the NRL gala day.

St Mary’s continued to develop its NRL team throughout the year, with coaching clinics with representatives from the Brisbane Broncos and Ipswich Jets. This helped the College team to refine skills and build confidence.

The girls are looking forward to competing again next year and taking on new challenges.

STAR PERFORMERS: St Mary’s students excelling in sport

2. A favourite St Mary’s College sporting moment.

The performance of the St Mary’s cross country team, competing in the CaSSSA Carnival.

St Mary’s had 100 per cent attendance from the team, showing how dedicated and enthusiastic the College competitors were.

All the girls ran well and tried their best. When they weren’t running, team members demonstrated the St Mary’s College spirit, cheering on from the sidelines and making sure runners knew they were there for them.

As well as some great individual results, St Mary’s College came third overall, which was a fantastic achievement all the girls should be proud of.

The St Mary's College cross country team that showcased fine spirit.

3. St Mary’s sporting dux or sportsperson of the year for 2020.

The Spirit of Sport Award (2020 only) was presented to year 12 student Alanah Maloney, who made a significant contribution to sport at the College throughout her senior schooling. Alanah is involved in many sports at St Mary’s College, including touch football, netball and swimming.

Even when she is not an active member of a team, Alanah does whatever she can to support others. She always volunteers her time to assist with coaching younger year levels and is a regular attendee at carnivals she is not competing at, cheering on her teammates.

Alanah has been a positive role model for her peers as well as the younger year levels, demonstrating there is more to sport and being part of a team than simply competing.

Standout St Mary's College achiever Alanah Maloney

4. A courageous or inspirational individual or team effort at St Mary’s College this year.

The year 10 netball team was courageous and inspirational this year. The girls have played together for the past three years, remaining undefeated during this time.

Their training and season were a bit different this year but the girls took all of this in their stride and adapted really well. They continued their strong performance as a team this year, winning the CISSSA Year 10 netball competition.

The St Mary's College year 10 netball team that maintained a tremendous record of success.

5. Sporting hopes for 2021.

St Mary’s College Program Leader of Sport Antonia Conomos said the major hope is for all school sport to run in full again.

“The whole St Mary’s College community, though, has been really responsive to changes in the sporting calendar this year,’’ she said.

“St Mary’s have worked hard to make sure all of students have had plenty of opportunities to become involved in sport.

“I hope we can continue to improve our sport program and get even more girls interested in playing sport at the College.

“We have had increased participation this year and I would love for this to continue next year.’’

Conomos said St Mary’s College was also exploring the possibility of offering some new sports in 2021 – continuing to develop the rugby league program and introducing rugby union.

“We are very excited to be venturing into the world of equestrian, registering St Mary’s to compete in the schools competition,’’ she said.

“We aim to have something all of our students are interested in and encourage everyone to give something in our sport program a go.’’