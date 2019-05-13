Growing suburb seeks members for Toastmasters

JOIN: Jeanette Hayden, James Downing and Warren Hayden are looking for more members to join the Ripley Toastmasters.

AS Ripley continues to grow, a number of new community groups and clubs are also being formed.

One of the new clubs which is trying to get off the ground is Ripley Toastmasters, a club which helps people improve their communication, public speaking and leadership skills.

Jeanette Hayden from the Springfield Lakes Toastmasters is assisting with getting this group started.

"We have got about 10 people who are interested in joining so far, but we are still only in planning meetings," Mrs Hayden said.

"But for the club to be chartered we need 20 members.

We do have some members from other clubs who are interested in being part of the Ripley club, but we do need to have more first time Toastmaster members.

"Once we get 20 members we can submit the paperwork to Toastmasters International and then the club can go ahead."

Mrs Hayden joined Toastmasters in 2011 as she wanted to improve her public speaking skills.

"I've learnt so much from being part of Toastmasters.

"It really is a fun learning environment where we support each other."

Meetings are held at the Ripley Town Centre every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and runs until 9pm.

Phone Jeannette Hayden on 0421 018 278.