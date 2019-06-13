Menu
An application for a new childcare centre at Waterlea Walloon has been approved.
Growing suburb gets the green light for new childcare centre

Ashleigh Howarth
by
13th Jun 2019 1:36 PM
A NEW childcare centre has been given the green light to be built in Walloon, with the facility set to accommodate 100 children.

Ipswich City Council approved the development application, with the centre to be built opposite the Walloon Primary School in the Waterlea residential estate.

Waterlea development manager James Betts said he was pleased to see a new childcare centre being built in the growing suburb.

"The childcare centre is another milestone as we add another valuable amenity for the Waterlea community and its residents," he said.

"Many of our home buyers are young families who require child care services.

"With the Waterlea childcare site across from the Walloon Primary School, it makes school drop-offs and pick-ups even simpler."

Ray White Special Projects Queensland representatives Andrew Burke and Matthew Fritzche have been appointed as the agency to mark and sell the property.

Mr Burke said he expected to see lots of interest from prospective developers who would build and run the site.

"Given the exponential population growth and limited supply of childcare services in regional Ipswich, we see significant interest by developers and childcare centre owner-operators to secure a child care site," he said.

For more information, log onto www.waterlea.com.au.

