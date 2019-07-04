Why a growing suburb has attracted new business owners

NOW OPEN: Harshika Amin, Vaneel Amin, and Claudia Kleb of Dollar Deals at Karalee Shopping Village.

NOW OPEN: Harshika Amin, Vaneel Amin, and Claudia Kleb of Dollar Deals at Karalee Shopping Village. Cordell Richardson

WHEN it came to choosing a location for their second business, the Amin family said they were impressed with the growth that is happening in Karalee.

Following the recent $80 million expansion to the Karalee Shopping Village, Vaneel Amin said his parents were keen to lease a shop in the growing suburb.

After a six week fitout, Dollar Deals officially opened its doors on July 1.

Mr Amin, who will manage the Karalee store, said the business has been well received by the community.

"Business has been really good," he said.

"I have been really impressed by how well the community is supporting us. Everyone has been really engaging."

The family-owned business employees four relatives and four Karalee locals.

"It was important for us to hire local people," Mr Amin said.

"It makes it easier for us as a business because they are already familiar with the area."

The store sells a variety of homewares, health and beauty, toys, arts and craft materials, gardening equipment and pet accessories.

"Our most popular items are our homewares, arts and craft supplies and our party items," Mr Amin said.

"Being there are lots of new houses being built in the area, we wanted to stock lots of homewares.

"It's important to cater for the area and give people what they want."

The Amin family also own a store in Beaudesert.

The Karalee Shopping Village was officially opened in May.

About 200 tradies, including young apprentices using their skills for the first time, worked around the clock to complete the 6214sqm expansion of the centre, which began in April last year.

Another 120 people were able to find a job with small businesses in the complex.

Dollar Deals Karalee is located between Coles and Woolworths at the Karalee Shopping Village, Junction Rd, Karalee.